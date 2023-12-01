Variety's acclaimed Actors On Actors series is back, bringing together the most talked-about duos from cinema's 2023 reign. Among the highly anticipated pairs is the formidable Barbenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie. Their cinematic domination throughout the summer, with Murphy in Oppenheimer and Robbie in Barbie, intensified the buzz. As they join forces for this anticipated interview, it's poised to become a highlight of the season's blockbuster episodes. What is Barbenheimer? Check Out Internet Amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer That Has Now Got Its Own Wikipedia Page!

See Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie From Actors on Actors:

Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie have been paired up for Variety’s Actors On Actors pic.twitter.com/2tIMXGu798 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 30, 2023

