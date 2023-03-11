Barbie is the upcoming film helmed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The latest buzz is Dua Lipa would be recording the theme song for the upcoming film. However, neither the “Levitating” singer nor the makers of the film have shared any official announcement on it yet. Barbie: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Will Leave You Spellbound New Teaser!

Dua Lipa To Record Barbie Theme Song

Dua Lipa will reportedly record the theme song for the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. pic.twitter.com/8Sk6dyLzfK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)