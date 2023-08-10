Greta Gerwig's film Barbie, had previously been banned in Vietnam and the Philippines, and there's a chance it may be banned in Lebanon too. The country's culture minister Mohammad Mortada, said the film promotes "homosexuality and contradicted values related to faith and morality". Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film Crosses $900 Million Globally – Reports.

View Barbie Ban in Lebanon Update Here:

The culture minister says “the film was found to "promote homosexuality and sexual transformation" and "contradicts values of faith and morality" by diminishing the importance of the family unit.” https://t.co/PVE1KQyQOv — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

