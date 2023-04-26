Some footage for the upcoming Barbie was shown off at CinemaCon 2023, and it offered new looks at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The footage saw Kate McKinnon's weird Barbie send Robbie's Barbie into the real world, and the trailer also ended with Ryan Gosling's Ken trying to play doctor. The footage also reportedly featured John Cena as a mermaid. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).

Check Out the Details:

Footage from ‘BARBIE’ shown at #CinemaCon includes Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie sends Margot Robbie’s Barbie into the real world alongside Ken. John Cena also appears as a mermaid. Full description below… https://t.co/ORBss5DhDQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

The new #BarbieMovie trailer ends with Ken trying to play doctor. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/xfZ7bkMXXa — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 25, 2023

