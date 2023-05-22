Dua Lipa who will play a Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has shared an exciting update! In a video posted to Instagram Dua was seen stepping out of her heels with her leg staying up in true Barbie style, and was then seen blowing a kiss to the camera. "Dance The Night" is the name of the song that flashed on screen. Barbie: New Posters Introduce Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Many More Versions of Barbies and Kens!

View Dua's Announcement Here:

