Makers recently release the new trailer of Barbie and it is interesting for sure. This time Margot Robbie's Barbie embarks on a journey that will bring her from a fantasy-filled village to the real world in her search for answers. She will be joined by Ken (Ryan Gosling) in a quest to understand the purpose of life. Both Barbie and Ken will have to survive a regular city, where the buildings aren't pink and people have more than two names to call each other. Will they survive or they won't? To know the ending we all have to wait for July 21. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)