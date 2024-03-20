Get ready to summon your spooky side because Beetlejuice is back! After 36 years, Michael Keaton returns to his mischievous role as Beetlejuice in the highly anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice 2). Now, the first look of the characters has been revealed and it looks really exciting with Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara reprising their iconic roles as Lydia and Delia Deetz. Joining them are Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Justin Theroux as Rory. The ensemble cast dons mysterious black attire, adding to the intrigue. But it's Keaton who steals the spotlight, looking both fascinating and spine-chilling as the notorious demon Beetlejuice/Betelgeuse. Get ready for a hauntingly good time! Beetlejuice 2: Catherine O'Hara Reveals Iconic 'Day-O' Song from First Part to Be Included in Tim Burton's Sequel.

Michael Keaton As Beetlejuice/Betelgeuse

Michael Keaton (Photo Credits: Entertainment Weekly)

Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Justin Theroux

Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Justin Theroux (Photo Credits: Entertainment Weekly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)