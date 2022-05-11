Previously reports had indicated that Robbie Williams was having a hard time finding a suitable candidate to portray him, but it looks like that problem has been rectified. According to Deadline, actor Jonno Davies who is best known for portraying Alex DeLarge in a stage play of A Clockwork Orange has been cast as the singer in the upcoming biopic, Better Man. The movie will be directed by Michael Gracey. Better Man: Robbie Williams’ Biopic to Start Filming Early Next Year in Australia.

