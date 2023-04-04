Lucky Number 15! They are considered to be one of the power couple of the Hollywood Industry. No one believed that relationship would last thing long. One is the king of rap and his better half is the queen of sass, drama and class! We are talking about Jay Z and Beyonce. The couple who got married in a top-secret wedding is celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. The ''Drunk in Love" spouses who got married on April 4, 2008 gave us couple-goals and we can't still get over it. They are no stranger to the spotlight but despite being one of the most well-known powerhouse duos in the world, they successfully kept most of their private life, well, private! We'll admit it: We're crazy in love with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Can you blame us? The musical power duo has been together for over 20 years, easily solidifying their status as one of the most beloved celebrity couples today. Let's take a tour of some of their pictures and believe in love again. In the world of Divorce, breakup and infidelity, lets celebrate love and let it grow. So, here on their 15th wedding anniversary we bring you 15 pictures of the "03 Bonnie & Clyde" star singers. Take a look. Beyoncé & Jay-Z Holding Babies in Photos From On The Run II Show Are not Their Twins Rumi & Sir Carter.

The Glow Is Real:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The King And His Queen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

They Are Perfect For Each Other:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Together We Can Do Anything... That Confidence!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Love Is In The Air, No Doubt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Husband? Naaah Not Just That...He Should Be A Best Friend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

This Kind Of Love Is Worth Melting For:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

This Should Be The Travel Goals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Glam Night Are The Best!!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Indeed Couple Goals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzz_official)

Husband's Are The Best Photographers In The World!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzz_official)

One Kiss A Day Keeps The Doctor Away:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzz_official)

Family First:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzz_official)

He Already Said It- Baecation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzz_official)

Happy Wife... Happy Home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzz_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)