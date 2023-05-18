It's over for Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. As per Page Six, the duo have parted ways after seeing each other for less than a year. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," a representative for Eilish told the portal. The rep also shut down cheating rumours involved in the split. Billie Eilish and Rumoured Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Spotted Kissing in LA; Check Out Their Cosy Pics!

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Split:

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up, @PageSix reports. pic.twitter.com/wL3IfQGgGn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 17, 2023

