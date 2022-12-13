The saga of drama related to Black Adam's box office continues as Warner Bros executives reportedly thing that Dwayne Johnson leaked an inaccurate financial sheet to the trades just so that he could make his film look like a success. It was before reported that the film would be at least losing $50 Million to $100 Million before, the Rock cleared the air by saying that's not true and the film was to turn in a profit, only for that claim to be debunked by the trades again. Black Adam Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's DC Film Projected to Lose $50 to $100 Million, Needed $600 Million to Break Even.

Check Out the Tweet:

Warner Bros execs think the Rock and his team purposefully leaked a financial sheet with misleading stats to Deadline to make it seem like #BlackAdam was a financial success (via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/KbUmzHOjMe — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)