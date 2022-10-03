The people of Wakanda are moving on from a personal tragedy following the passing of their king T'Challa and Chadwick Boseman's mural as a tribute makes Marvel fans emotional too. Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer is out and it introduces the baddie Tenoch Huerta who plays Namor and Letitia Wright's Shuri has the task to take her down. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to hit theatres on 11 November. Black Panther – Wakanda Forever Has a Runtime of 2 Hours and 41 Minutes, Makes It the Longest MCU Phase 4 Film.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)