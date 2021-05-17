Marvel has just dropped a one-minute movie clip of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and the enticing action sequence has the lead actress in the driving seat alongside on-screen sis Florence Pugh who plays Yelena Belova. Typical sibling chemistry is seen during this chase sequence and it is good to see Yelena having Natasha's back as she takes down an enemy.

Check Out Black Widow New Movie Clip Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)