According to The Direct, Milan Ray has been reportedly cast in a key role in Marvel Studios upcoming Blade. Ray's role is still being kept under wraps. The actress is best known for her performance in The Wonder Years. Blade stars Mahershala Ali as the titular character and will also see him be joined by Delroy Lindo. The film is being directed by Bassam Tariq and is being eyed for a 2023 release. Blade: Krypton Actor Aaron Pierre Cast in Mahershala Ali's Marvel Film!

Check Out The Source Below:

Milan Ray has reportedly been cast in a key role in ‘BLADE’ alongside Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. (Source: https://t.co/mrU3TjjWfl) pic.twitter.com/uflH4qrSl1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)