Universal is ready to develop a film based on the gripping narrative of Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America. According to MSN.Com, the film is led and produced by the Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. Set against the rugged landscape of Pennsylvania in the late 1960s, the story follows the determined footsteps of Chip Yablonski, played by Murphy, on his quest for justice. The forthcoming film is an adaptation of Mark A Bradley's book. Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy Set to Reprise Role As Tommy Shelby in Steven Knight's Series.

