What happens when you're a normal human being who is attacked by an alien scarab? Well, you see things in a new way and understand the paradox of it on a whole new dimension. World seems to go upside-down and obviously face some baddies to make it more interesting. If you're bugged by Blue Beetle chances are things are about to go heck lot of interesting. In this case, Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes will see life differently. Recently, the trailer of Blue Beetle got released, featuring Xolo Maridueña. His character Reyes discovers the Scarab which turns him into the Blue Beetle, the trailer sees his family know about his secret identity as well. No doubt DC is bring their A-game forward. If you have missed the trailer, then check it down below. Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña Discovers the Alien Scarab in First Promo for His DC Film; Trailer to Release on This Date! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Here:

