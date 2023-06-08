Makers of Blue Beetle released another new poster and it is COOL. The new look will focus (in a good way) to wait for any update of the DC film. Speaking about the film, Blue Beetle introduces Jaime Reyes ( played by Xolo Maridueña) as the titular superhero lead. He lives in a fictional city called Palmera and has an unfulfilling job in the hotel industry, up until he is asked to guard a box with a mysterious bug/alien inside it known as a scarab and his life changes. Blue Beetle: Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo Cast Alongside Xolo Maridueña in DC's Upcoming Film!.

Check Out The Cool Poster Here:

Check Out Warner Bros Tweet Here:

Jaime Reyes is a Superhero, whether he likes it or not. #BlueBeetle - Only in Theaters August 18 pic.twitter.com/8ICUHqK1cm — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 8, 2023

