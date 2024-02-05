Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, unveiled her new relationship with Clueless actor Breckin Meyer at a Grammys watch party in Los Angeles. The couple, both in their 40s, posed on the red carpet at the Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party. Rizzo, host of Eat Travel Rock, flaunted an animal-printed dress and knee-high boots, while Meyer kept it casual in a T-shirt, slacks, and a jean jacket. The public debut comes two years after the untimely death of the Full House star, though the exact start of Rizzo and Meyer's romance remains undisclosed. Bob Saget Cause of Death Was Accidental Blow to Head, Reveals the Actor-Comedian’s Family.

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer Attend Grammys Watch Party Together

