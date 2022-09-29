The trailer for Bones & All is out and it looks thrilling. The love story between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter unfolds, as they go on a journey through the backroads of America. But all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts. Can their love survive their differences? Bones and All: Timothee Chalamet Stars in This Horror Film About Two Cannibal Lovers Based on a Novel by Camille DeAngelis.

View Trailer Here:

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL pic.twitter.com/tz2PenfKb7 — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 29, 2022

