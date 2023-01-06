Breakfast at Tiffany's is considered as an American classic, though not without its share of controversies (passing off Mickey Rooney as a Japanese man is the biggest of them all). Now a video clip from the film is going viral where the great late Audrey Hepburn's character Holly Golightly is seen speaking to George Peppard's Paul Varjak, and tells him of the men she dreams of romancing. Among the real-life celebs she mentions, one of them is India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the others being Albert Schweitzer or Leonard Bernstein. You can watch the full movie online by renting Breakfast at Tiffany's from Amazon Prime Video. Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: Did You Know She Was an EGOT? 5 Interesting Facts About the Breakfast at Tiffany’s Star You Didn’t Know!

Watch the Viral Clip from Breakfast at Tiffany's Below:

When Audrey Hepburn dreamt of romancing Nehru. pic.twitter.com/mWGOKzCcLu — Neyaz Farooquee (@nafsmanzer) January 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)