Renée Zellweger is reprising her iconic role as Bridget Jones in the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Universal Pictures have officially confirmed the return of Zellweger alongside Hugh Grant, who portrayed Daniel Cleaver in the original two films. Emma Thompson. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall will join the cast for this eagerly anticipated sequel. Directed by Michael Morris, the film is slated for release in 2025, promising another chapter of Bridget's endearing and relatable adventures. Renee Zellweger Says She Has a Lot in Common with Bridget Jones, Reveals How the Iconic Character Helped Her Make Friends.

Bridget Jones Part 4 in the Works

