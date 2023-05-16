To offer a little background, Brie Larson was on the celebrity advisory council for Time's Up which is a non-profit organization that raises money to support victims of sexual harassment. In a recent interview she was asked how she felt about Johnny Depp's movie Jeanne Du Barry opening at the Cannes Film Festival, due to the controversy surrounding him. At first Brie was confused about why she was asked this specifically, and then replied "You'll see I guess if I see it and I don't know how I feel about it if I do." Cannes 2023 Start and End Date: Johnny Depp-Starrer Jeanne Du Barry To Kick Off 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Everything To Know About Festival De Cannes.

Watch Brie's Response Here:

Brie Larson was surprised to be asked about Johnny Depp's opening film: "You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically." https://t.co/5Ec2S23051 #Cannes pic.twitter.com/QPfO1Yb4qS — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

