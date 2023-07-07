Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security on July 5. The incident took place in Las Vegas where the Queen of Pop was ‘back handed in the face’ in front of a crowd. The French basketball player claimed that Britney ‘grabbed him from behind’. He was quoted as saying, “That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away,” reports Page Six. Well, the singer has issued statement and not just mention about being knocked down but even refuted Victor’s claims. She stated that she ‘tapped him on the shoulder’ as it was really loud. Britney had approached Victor to congratulate him on his success. Britney Spears Assaulted by NBA Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard in LA – Reports.

Britney Spears On The Assault In Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

