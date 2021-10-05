Britney Spears took to Twitter and thanked all her #FreeBritney fans for being there all the time. She wrote, "your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship." For the unware, a week ago, a Los Angeles judge has suspended the pop singer's father Jamie Spears from her 13-year court-mandated conservatorship.

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

