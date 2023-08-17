Britney Spears shared a new post on Instagram saying she will be buying a horse soon. The singer was seen sitting on a horse in black shorts and yellow checkered bikini while she enjoyed the beach. In her caption she wrote she's thinking of buying a horse and that she can't seem to decide between two horses called Sophie and Roar. But maybe she's found her "sweet spot with Roar". Britney Spears And Husband Sam Asghari To Divorce After 14 Months Of Marriage.

View Britney's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

