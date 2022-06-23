Charlie Puth and Jungkook have collaborated on a new song called "Left and Right" and it will soon release on June 24, Friday at 12am ET/ 1pm KST. Charlie Puth first shared a video of him and Jungkook on Twitter revealing a collaboration between the two. He has now shared a short video of the music video that seems fun and light-hearted. We know Jungkook is thrilled because he has been waiting for this collab longer than fans! BTS’ Jeon Jungkook Went Live To Address the Excessive Mattress Allegations and ARMYs Are Flooding the Internet With Memes.

Watch Video Here:

Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day. pic.twitter.com/AVLLfxPxKk — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 23, 2022

