OJ Simpson died at the age of 76 on April 10 after battling cancer. The unfortunate news of his demise was made public by his family, who requested privacy. Reactions from across the sports and entertainment world began to pour in shortly after the news of Simpson's passing spread around. While everyone was mourning the NFL star's death, Caitlyn Jenner took a dig at the late sportsperson. Jenner, who shared a good bond with Simpson, later had differences with him after the sportsperson was arrested on the charges of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. On April 11, soon after the death of the NFL star was made public, Caitlyn took to X (previously Twitter) and wrote "Good Riddance #OJSimpson." OJ Simpson, NFL Star Turned Actor Dies at 76 After Battle With Cancer.

Check Out Caitlyn Jenner’s X Post Here:

