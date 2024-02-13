Captain America: Brave New World is the upcoming superhero film directed by Julius Onah. Also known as Captain America 4, it is the 35th film Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring Anthony Mackie in the titular role. Speculations are now rife that Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as the Hulk in this Marvel Studios' upcoming movie. The discussions about the actor’s return started circulating after a video of him from the Q&A session at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival went viral. Mark was asked, “You have Captain America: Brave New World, that’s next, right, in 2025?” To which he responded, “Yeah.” He was further asked, “Are you allowed to talk about that?” Mark replied, “Yeah, it’s going to be great!” While many took his statement as confirmation of his return in Captain America 4, a source revealed to Variety that he misspoke and actually meant that Brave New World is Marvel’s upcoming film and not that he’s going to be a part of it. Well, we can’t wait for an official announcement from Marvel Studios regarding Mark’s casting in Captain America: Brave New World. Mark Ruffalo Honoured With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Ceremony.

Mark Ruffalo’s Viral Interview On Captain America: Brave New World

Mark Ruffalo reveals he will return as Hulk in CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WOLRD! 🤯 “Captain America Brave New World, next right? Yeah… … it’s gonna be great!” Are you excited for the Hulk to be in CAPTAIN AMERICA 4?! pic.twitter.com/1tTC6Lr1Fk — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) February 13, 2024

Buzz About Him Not Being A Part Of Captain America 4

Mark Ruffalo misspoke, say sources, when he seemed to confirm that he will return as the Hulk in Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World."https://t.co/fKjeHzrkjK — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2024

