Miami's nightlife witnessed a seismic shift as estranged couple Cardi B and Offset rang in the New Year together, reigniting speculation about their relationship status. Throwing dollar bills like confetti and rocking the dance floor at a strip club, the duo sent social media into a frenzy. However, the question on everyone's mind is - are Cardi B and Offset back together? This comes after Cardi herself shut down similar rumours following their Christmas celebration with family. However, this Miami sighting, marked by uninhibited revelry and undeniable chemistry, paints a different picture. Cardi B and Offset Spotted Spending Time Together in New York City Amid Split Drama.

Cardi B and Offset Party Together:

Offset and Cardi B back together after Offset cheated with Chrisean Rock pic.twitter.com/hCw5NSU2UQ — dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)