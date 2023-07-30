During a small stage performance at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, Cardi B faced an unexpected incident. A concert-goer splashed her with a drink mid-performance, prompting a fiery response. In a video that quickly circulated on social media, Cardi B was seen throwing her microphone at the individual in frustration. Despite the interruption, she continued with her show. The incident has sparked discussions among fans and garnered attention on various platforms. Bebe Rexha’s Fan Admits He Hit Her With Phone During Singer’s NYC Concert Thinking It’d Be ‘Funny’. Check Out The Video Here:

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

