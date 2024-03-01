Cardi B has officially returned to the music scene with "Like What (Freestyle)," her first solo release since featuring on "Hot St" with Kanye West and Lil Durk in 2023. The new track draws inspiration from Missy Elliott's 1999 hit "She's a B*h," as Cardi unleashes fiery rhymes aimed at her detractors. "Ayo, let me throw some gas on this muthaf**kin’ year, b***h. I ain’t really talked my s**t in a minute," the sensational star says in her intro. Do not miss her fashionable avatars in music videos. Have a look! Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concert-Goer Who Splashes Her With Drink Mid-Performance (Watch Video).

Watch Cardi B's New Song:

