Singer Caroline Polachek shared a lovely moment with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys, congratulating her on winning Album of the Year for "Midnights." Taylor Swift holds the record for the most wins in this category, with four victories. In a close-up Instagram photo, Caroline and Taylor hug each other, smiling brightly. Caroline captioned the image on her Instagram story, saying, "Historical Night, @TaylorSwift Hugest Congrats!" accompanied by heart emojis. Caroline Polachek Announces the Tracklist for Her New Album, 'Desire I Want To Turn Into ... - Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Caroline Polachek's Instagram Story

