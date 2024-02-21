Luca Guadagnino recently unveiled a new trailer for Challengers on Wednesday, showcasing the sizzling romance in the professional tennis world. The film stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, who bring passion to the scandalous love triangle. The story revolves around tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, who turns coach after a career-ending injury and is married to Grand Slam champion Art. To break Art's losing streak, Tashi enrols him in a challenger event against Patrick, Art's ex-best friend and Tashi's former beau. The trailer hints at the film's complexities and the intricate relationships that make tennis a game of love and rivalry. Watch the Challengers’ second trailer below! Challengers: Zendaya Looks Intriguing in New Poster, Movie to Hit Theatres On April 26 ( View Pic).

Watch Challengers Second Trailer

