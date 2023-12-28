Pop icon Cher, aged 77, has taken legal steps to become the sole conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate. According to UK outlets People and TMZ, the singer cited Elijah's persistent mental and physical health challenges and filed a petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court seeking conservatorship. Allegedly, these documents highlight Elijah's inability to effectively manage his financial resources at the age of 47, prompting Cher to urgently seek legal protection for his assets. Requests for comments from Cher's representative regarding this matter are currently pending. Singer Cher Accused of Hiring Men To Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allman From a Hotel.

What is Conservatorship?

A conservatorship, sanctioned by the court, is designated for individuals unable to make decisions, often due to conditions like dementia or mental illness. It serves to oversee and manage either their financial, personal matters, or both.

Cher Seeks Conservatorship for Son Elijah Blue Allman:

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son due to his alleged substance abuse issues, PEOPLE reports. The legal documents filed claim that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources” and that a conservator is “urgently needed... to protect [his] property… pic.twitter.com/clAtlzKA7B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)