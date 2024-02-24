Christopher Nolan was honoured with the prestigious César award during the 49th edition of France’s renowned movie awards on February 23. Accompanied by his producer and wife, Emma Thomas, the Oppenheimer director expressed gratitude towards Philippe Hellmann from UGC for deciding to showcase his second film, Memento, at the Grand Rex Hall. This decision significantly impacted his career. Nolan credited the French audience and distributors for their pivotal role in his success, stating that their support has been instrumental. DGA 2024 Winners: Christopher Nolan Receives Award For Oppenheimer, Peter Hoar Clinches Top Honour for The Last of Us - Check Out The Full List Here.

Christopher Nolan at Cesar Awards:

