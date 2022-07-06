Clerks III trailer is out! The comedy-film is written, produced, directed and edited by Kevin Smith. The movie is based on Kevin Smith's massive heart attack that almost led him to death. The synopsis of the movie reads, "a massive heart attack, Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all. Smith may be pulling from his own life experience there. He suffered a massive heart attack in February 2018." Lionsgate Picks Up Kevin Smith's Clerks 3.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

