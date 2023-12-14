Jigarthanda DoubleX is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the filmmaker had stated that this movie is a tribute to the American actor-director Clint Eastwood. A fan recently dropped a post on X and urged the legend to watch the Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah-starrer. The fan wrote, “Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X.Its available in Netflix.We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie.We made some animated scenes like u in ur young age.Please watch it once u get some time.” The fan received a response from his official X handle that read, “Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You.” Jigarthanda DoubleX Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Raghava Lawrence–Karthik Subbaraj’s Film Online.

Clint Eastwood On Watching Jigarthanda DoubleX

Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You. https://t.co/4UpiIOSzdj — Clint Eastwood Official (@RealTheClint) December 13, 2023

Karthik Subbaraj On Cloud Nine

Wowww..... Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon... 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India... Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once… https://t.co/nDF0Atr59g — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 14, 2023

