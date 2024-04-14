Coachella 2024 witnessed a sizzling new couple hit the dance floor! Pop megastar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were spotted letting loose in the VIP section. A video captured the lovebirds swaying and cheering enthusiastically for Swift's close friend, Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers. Indeed, this public display of affection adds a new chapter to the duo's blossoming romance, and the energy they brought to the festival was contagious! Sid Sriram Performs at Coachella 2024, Treats Audiences With Carnatic and R&B Music (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella

Lovebirds Watching Bleachers Perform

