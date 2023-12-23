CoComelon Lane, Netflix show tailored for tiny tots, CoComelon, has ignited a substantial debate. Recent episodes that introduce LGBTQ characters and showcase a boy exploring various outfits, such as a tutu and tiara, alongside his two dads, have caused a rift among parents. In a segment entitled Just be me, the boy experiments with different costumes while seeking guidance from his same-sex parents. The heartening essence of this scene revolves around fostering self-expression, with the parents wholeheartedly supporting his authenticity. This particular scene has become a focal point, drawing praise for its inclusivity from some while eliciting strong concerns from others. Fauda: Popular Israeli Drama Show Renewed for Season 5.

CoComelon and His Two Dads, Episode Just Be Me:

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads CoComelon is the most popular show for babies and toddlers ages 2+ pic.twitter.com/wSYyEZEzMJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

