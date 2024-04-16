Courtney Love recently expressed her opinions on several prominent female musicians, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Madonna. In an interview with The Standard, Love dismissed Swift's importance as an artist and called Swift uninteresting. 'Epic' singer also revealed her dislike for Madonna. Love also criticised Beyoncé's album new country track, "Cowboy Carter." Furthermore, Love expressed disdain for Lana Del Rey, suggesting she take a hiatus from music. Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Pack on the PDA at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California (Watch Video).

Courtney Love Makes Candid Remarks on Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Madonna

Courtney Love says Taylor Swift is not important or interesting as an artist in new interview with The Standard: “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.” pic.twitter.com/x7EhVgjFUh — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2024

