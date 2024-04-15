Actress Dakota Fanning recently revealed that she received her first mobile phone as a gift from her War of the Worlds co-star, Tom Cruise when she turned 11. In a recent interview for Harpers Bazaar, Fanning played a quiz with Andrew Scott, and one of the questions was, "Who gave Dakota her first phone?" Responding to it, Fanning said, "Well, it's going to be some Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise." Fanning further confirmed that Cruise had gifted her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday while they were filming the 2005 film War of the Worlds. Tom Cruise’s Heartwarming Gift! Dakota Fanning Reveals He Gave Her First Phone on 11th Birthday.

Dakota Fanning’s First Phone Was Gifted by Tom Cruise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deccan Herald (@deccanherald)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)