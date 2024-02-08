According to latest buzz, Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans are in negotiations to lead the romantic comedy Materialists, which reunites filmmaker Celine Song with A24, Killer Films, and 2AM. Reportedly, A24 will handle the film's global release, which is rumoured to launch at the European Film Market in Berlin. Details about the roles the actors are going to portray in the movie are kept under wraps. However, an official confirmation of this news is awaited. Drake’s Alleged NUDE Videos Go Viral Online, Rapper Reacts to Streamer Adin Ross’ Leaked Voice Message.

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evan In Movie Together:

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in talks to star in Celine Song’s next film, ‘MATERIALISTS,’ which is set to be a rom-com. pic.twitter.com/l4VMu9ofGF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 7, 2024

