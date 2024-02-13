Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Damsel, described as an epic twist on traditional fairy tales. Millie Bobby Brown's Elodie embarks on a terrifying yet mesmerising journey that redefines classic fairy tales with a chilling twist. As the trailer unfolds, Elodie's idyllic world shatters when she discovers the dark truth behind her impending marriage to Prince Henry—a sacrificial ritual. Trapped in a cave with a monstrous dragon, Elodie must summon all her strength to survive in a harrowing battle against the fire-breathing beast. The gripping trailer showcases Elodie's desperate struggle as she scales treacherous cave walls and dons survival gear, evoking a spine-tingling sense of dread and anticipation. With hints of a chaotic narrative beyond the castle walls, Damsel promises a thrilling fusion of fantasy and horror, where bravery becomes the key to escaping a nightmare disguised as a fairy tale. Damsel Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Turns Into Badass Dragon Slayer in Netflix’s Fantasy Action Film! (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer Of Damsel:

