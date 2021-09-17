Daniel Craig's farewell speech after wrapping shoot of No Time To Die is motivating and emotional at the same time. The film stars Craig in his fifth outing as the fictional British MI6 agent. Craig has said it will be his final Bond film. In the speech, he reveals how much he loved and enjoyed every single second of the movie. And also tags it as the 'greatest honors of his life.' Have a look.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)