The iconic pair of Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited at the Oscars 2024 just a few weeks back. Ever since fans have been demanding that the Twins stars collaborate again for a movie, and it looks like our prayers have been answered! Moving a step closer to the possible collaboration, DeVito has recently revealed that a new project is in the works. In an interview with CNN, DeVito confirmed a new project and said, "We're working on something, a project that we are going to do together another movie. Arnold and I are good buddies. We met way before Twins, years ago. We get along really well. We're hoping that sooner than later, we'll have a nice script to go to work." Oscars 2024: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Playfully Tease 'Batman' Michael Keaton Onstage (Watch Video).

Daniel DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger To Collaborate for a Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)