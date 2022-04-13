Legendary actor Danny DeVito has praised Collin Farrell's turn as Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman. DeVito who portrayed the character in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, had a lot of kind words to share about Farrell. Saying that he did a great job, DeVito surely was impressed by Farrell's turn as the villain in the recent outing of the Dark Knight.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Danny DeVito praises Colin Farrell's Penguin in #TheBatman "He did a great job in that. You take your hat off to anybody who sits in the makeup chair that long. I did it with The Penguin and loved it” (via @TheWrap) pic.twitter.com/csoxNygVNH — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)