With Yaddle being heavily featured in Star Wars: The Tales of the Jedi, many fans questioned why she doesn't speak like Yoda. Well, Dave Filoni has you covered as he has revealed that Frank Oz told him that only Yoda speaks like that so he can honour his master. Tales of the Jedi Series Review: Dave Filoni’s ‘Star Wars’ Shorts Provides Fun Backstories For Count Dooku and Ahsoka! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Dave Filoni on why Yaddle doesn't speak like Yoda "Frank Oz told me once that Yoda speaks that way specifically in honor of his own master"#TalesOfTheJedi (via @nerdist) pic.twitter.com/fvUAR3JRpR — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)