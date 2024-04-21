Football legend David Beckham is suing Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg after a fitness brand deal turned sour, leaving the former footballer out on millions in profit. Beckham's company, DB Ventures Ltd, has claimed they were misled into working with fitness brand F45 as the former English football star became their global ambassador. Beckham had reportedly become friends with Wahlberg after he made his move from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy in 2007. Later, Beckham partnered with F45, featuring in several ads for the fitness brand, of which the Hollywood star is a minority shareholder. Allegations from Beckham's company claim that he was promised shares in the company, which were due to be transferred in 2022 but faced a delay of several months Beckham's lawyers have claimed that because of the delay in receiving the shares, he lost around £8.5 million in potential profits. Spice Girls Reunite! Victoria Beckham Dances With Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell at Her 50th Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over Fitness Brand Deal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RadarOnline (@radaronline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)