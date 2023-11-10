Marvel has announced delayed release dates for Captain America 4, Blade, Deadpool 3 and other superhero films. Captain America: Brave New World new release date is February 14, 2025. Blade, which was originally scheduled for release on November 3, 2023 has been postponed until November 7, 2025. Check out full list below. To note, the reason for the delays have not been officially disclosed. 'Blade' Star Stephen Dorff Calls Superhero Movies 'Garbage' and 'Embarrassing', Takes a Dig at 'Black Adam' and Marvel.

Marvel Films Delayed:

Four MCU movies have officially been delayed. Deadpool 3 now drops July 26, 2024. Captain America 4 hits February 14, 2025. Thunderbolts arrives July 25, 2025. Blade hits theaters November 7, 2025. pic.twitter.com/FzDOPzq7u2 — Phase Zero - MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)