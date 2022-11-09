It looks like Shawn Levy is set to have a bust couple of years as the director is in talks to helm a new Star Wars film. Joining the ranks of creators like Kevin Feige, Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson and more, Shawn Levy joins the list of huge creatives tapped by Lucasfilm to tell stories in a galaxy far, far away. Levy is now currently prepping to begin shooting for Deadpool 3, which is set to go into production next year. Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Film to Take Place After 'The Rise of Skywalker' - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

Shawn Levy is in talks to direct a new ‘STAR WARS’ film. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Ucv8R7udwv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 8, 2022

